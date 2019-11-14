Abandoned newborn found dead in freezing NY weather; mother questioned

Detectives have interviewed the mother of a newborn found dead in a vacant lot in freezing temperatures this week, Port Jervis police said.

Port Jervis, New York, police are investigating the death of a newborn found unclothed and abandoned on a rock in freezing temperatures on Tuesday. (Source: News 12 Hudson Valley/CNN)

Authorities are withholding the woman’s name as the investigation continues. Autopsy results haven’t been released.

The unclothed infant was found dead on a rock late Tuesday. Police said the baby was found with the umbilical cord still attached.

People who live nearby were shocked by what happened and said they hoped justice is served.

“Anybody who would do this is like, less than human,” neighbor Brandon Rivera said. “That’s crazy. I feel for the baby and that's it."

Port Jervis police said a neighbor called for help after one of her teenage children found the baby lying on the ground. The teen first thought the child was a doll.