Abilene reverend shares story of adopted son

ABILENE, Kan. (KWCH)

In a letter, Rev. Justin Panzer shares a story about his son.

"We fell in love with him from day one," Said Rev. Panzer, the President of the LCMS Kansas District.

Eli, now 14-years-old, was a foster child before he was officially adopted by the Panzer family in 2008. They are a family rooted in faith.

"We have been speaking out against racism for decades upon decades."

That's one reason why Panzer wrote the letter to others. He asked, "Would my son be welcomed and embraced in your congregation?"

He went on to say, Eli is part of an "unusual" class at Abilene, where he is one of seven black students in his grade.

"He's faced labeling, he's faced the bullying."

Panzer says Eli was also the first non-white to be confirmed at the family's church. They see him no differently than anyone else.

"As we've raised him, we've never tried to shelter him from who he is, or his history."

As change is being demanded around the world, Panzer wonders how Eli will be treated once he's in the real world and if he will be safe.

"The future is wide open for him and we pray for those opportunities for him, for whatever he settles on in life, and he's able to flourish and be."

The Panzer's also have a daughter that's adopted. He says education about racism is key and teaching that to others in your family, and of course, prayer.

