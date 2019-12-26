Abilene hospital responds to nationwide increase in flu cases

A new report from the Center for Disease Control shows that nationwide, flu cases are up for this time of year.

Photo Source: MGN

That report also predicts those cases will increase throughout the winter. You may not have any symptoms of the flu, but could still have or spread influenza.

"It's an illness where you can transmit it several days before you show any symptoms," says Angie Johnson, chief nursing officer at Abilene's Memorial Hospital.

To help prevent the flu from spreading, Memorial Hospital is restructuring visitation. With this, at least during this season, the only people who can visit patients are immediate family members.

Even if you had a flu shot this year, Johnson says the best way to prevent getting sick is to wash your hands.

"That is the best way to prevent all kinds of spread of diseases," she says.