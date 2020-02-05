Actor Kirk Douglas dead at age 103

Acting legend Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103.

People Magazine reports that the Spartacus (1960) actor had been in good health since suffering a stroke in 1996.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Anne Buydens, and his three sons: Michael, Joel, and Eric.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”