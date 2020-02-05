Actor Kirk Douglas dead at age 103

FILE - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, Kirk Douglas looks on in Los Angeles during a party celebrating his 100th birthday.
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 5:45 PM, Feb 05, 2020

(KWCH) Acting legend Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103.

People Magazine reports that the Spartacus (1960) actor had been in good health since suffering a stroke in 1996.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Anne Buydens, and his three sons: Michael, Joel, and Eric.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

 