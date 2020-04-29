Added guidelines come with resurgence of elective procedures

Elective surgeries have been discouraged by the CDC for the past several weeks, but with Kansas' stay-at-home ordering lifting soon, specialty doctors are looking forward to working at a steady pace again.

However, that won't be a complete return to "normal" because facilities are vetting patients.

"We’re not going to start doing elective procedures unless it’s safe for both the public and all of the health professionals that are caring for you," says Dr. Chris Miller with the Kansas Orthopedic Center. "You will have to jump through some extra hoops to undergo an elective procedure next week."

He says this includes temperature checks and filling out a questionnaire to determine if a patient has recently been in a high-risk area for COVID-19.

Joyce White, the facility administrator at Wichita's Cypress Surgery Center says everyone must wear a mask at her facility, and those in the lobby must abide by the six-feet-of-separation. Also, visitors are not allowed.

“We’re all doing the same thing. We’re screening, they’re wearing masks, anyone with any symptoms or travel would be held off until a later date to make the environment safer,” says White.

With elective procedures on the verge of starting again after weeks of postponement, doctors and facilities are hearing a lot of eagerness from upcoming patients.

“The excitement and positive response has been overwhelming," says White. "Patients are very very thankful that surgeries are able to be started again.”

“I’ve spent most of the last week contacting those people telling them ‘hey it’s time,’ starting next week and the response has been tremendous," Dr. Miller says.

He says out-patient facilities like his are able to return to work sooner than other states thanks to those front-line healthcare workers.

