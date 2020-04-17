Additional unemployment benefits starting next week in Kansas

Financial help is on the way for thousands of Kansans who are unemployed and left in limbo as the state works to implement the CARES Act.

The Kansas Department of Labor says a $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits will start next week, no later than Wednesday.

The payment is retroactive from late March. That means Kansans who receive unemployment benefits should expect a $1200 payment next week on top of the state's payment.

KDOL says next week, it will also start the 13-week extension which means people who have already exhausted their benefits are eligible again regardless of when your initial unemployment claim was filed.

Secretary Delia Garcia says it could be three weeks before self-employed Kansans and independent contractors like farmers and hairstylists see the federal benefits because the state has to develop a program to distribute those benefits.

"I don't want to give false hope, the hope I do want to give is to go ahead and apply to be in our system and I cannot promise exactly when that will be and if. Right now, I will share that this health and economic crisis has hit at all levels, I know the flexibility is if you are anyone who has been impacted at all. You will probably be eligible," says Secretary Garcia.

She says that's why you should apply now. You will get a denial response, but KDOL will have it on record that you tried to file for benefits and were denied. Taking a screenshot to keep for your own records is also suggested so you can receive retroactive payments for each week you tried to apply.