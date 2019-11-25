Adopt-A-Senior drive helps spread holiday cheer to oldest generation

With the holiday season approaching, one local group puts out a reminder that not everyone has family or friends to celebrate with. Beyond that, the group is doing something about it.

In an effort running Monday (Nov. 25) through Dec. 13, Omega Senior Living joins My Neighbor's Keeper for its third annual Adopt-A-Senior drive. The drive aims to spread love to seniors who may not have family or friends with which to spend the holidays.

"Seniors selected as gift recipients through Adopt-A-Senior typically do not have visitors, family or friends, and would benefit from the items on their wish list," Omega Senior Living explains. "Each gift tag item is carefully selected by the resident, with the thoughtful supervision of an Omega Senior Living community associate."

Omega Senior Living says residents who receive gifts as part of the drive "are overwhelmed with joy and appreciate being remembered."

Omega Senior Living is collecting gifts from Nov. 25 through Dec. 13, leading up to the gift distribution on "Delivery Day," Dec. 19.

"I think it's important for the community to support events like this to really surround our seniors that are less fortunate and honor them for all their life and experience here," says Omega Senior Living CEO and Weigand-Omega Management President Craig Hanson.

In the past two years, Omega Senior Living collected 559 gifts valued at nearly $18,000 that benefited 350 adopted seniors.

You can find information on contributing to the cause on Omega Senior Living's website.

