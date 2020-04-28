'Adopt a senior' Facebook group gains community support for high school graduates

Katina Wheeler, a former Wichitan, and Salena Metcalf, a current Wichitan, said they wanted to do something special for the Class of 2020 when schools closed and graduations were either canceled or postponed.

So, they started the "Wichita Area Adopt A Senior 2020" Facebook group. The page connects high school seniors with the support of the community they've grown up in.

"You have proms and homecoming. And you know, you're lettering and graduation. And they have missed out on that. So, this is a way for us to be able to give some type of joy to those seniors," said Wheeler.

Metcalf said she knew several seniors graduating this year, and she knew they were looking forward to their big day.

"They just want to be acknowledged. They want people to know of their accomplishments because they've worked hard for this. You know, to get here," said Metcalf.

Wheeler said she and Metcalf hoped to have 1,000 members in the group by Friday. As of Tuesday, there are more than 1,700 members.

Metcalf said by the time she logged out on Monday, nearly 300 seniors had been adopted. She said every senior will have at least one sponsor.

Parents have until May 8 to post photos of their seniors to get them "adopted." Sponsors have until June 1 to finalize gifting.

If you'd like to become a sponsor or have a senior you would like adopted, you can find more information in the Wichita Area Adopt A Senior 2020 Facebook group.