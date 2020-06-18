Advice for your summer roadtrip

AAA says road trips are a more common choice for families this year as local governments impose warnings on nonessential travel. Here are some things you should know if you're looking to hit the road.

1. Road trips still pose health risks. Even though you get to avoid crowded airports, it's likely you will still stop at gas stations, stores or restaurants along the way. As communities and states have different PPE requirements, AAA says you should take a mask and disinfecting supplies with you.

2. More families are renting RVs and campers for the first time. AAA says more people want a camper this year. Whether for a road trip or a weekend at the lake. If it is your first time renting, AAA suggests taking extra time to learn how to operate the camper, and learn where the blind spots are. "It's not as easy as hooking up the trailer and going out camping. You need to make sure that everything that you're doing, you're conscious of everything that needs to be done and you're conscious that you have an extra 20 to 30 feet behind you," said Matt Bert, travel agent with AAA

3.RV and camper rentals may be hard to come by. Estaban Castaneda, owner of Outdoor Adventures RV in Kechi says he's booked for the next month. "People are trying to avoid hotels, people are trying to avoid airplanes," he said. "People wanting to have their own restroom, it seems like a big part of it. They don't want to go into public restrooms."

4. While several RV companies are booked for the summer, it isn't impossible to find one. Outdoorsy is a website where RV and camper owners can list their rentals. Search your area on the Outdoorsy website to see listings near you.

