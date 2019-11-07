Affidavit: 2-year-old boy found dead in Wichita home had bruises on his entire body

A two-year-old boy found dead in his west Wichita home in September had bruises all over his body, according to a probable cause affidavit released on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 1100 block of W. Munnell at 10:56 a.m. on Sept. 29. Fire and EMS arrived to find two-year-old Jacob Aviles unresponsive inside the residence. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

Court documents say he had bruises on his head, back, buttocks, stomach, arms and legs.

Stephanie Aviles, Jacob's mom, was taken to the City Hall to be interviewed. She told police she when she left the residence earlier in the day with her daughter, Jacob was at the table eating, and he was fine. She left him in the care of her boyfriend, Bernardo Gonzalez-Mejia.

Aviles said while she was out, Gonzalez-Mejia called her and said Jacob had fainted and he put rubbing alcohol under the boy's nose because he wasn't breathing. Aviles said she told him she was headed back home.

She said while en route, Gonzalez-Mejia called her again to say Jacob was turning yellow and that he saw a piece of meatball in his mouth and that he wasn't responding.

Aviles said Gonzalez-Mejia told her to call 911, and she did.

When she arrived back home, Aviles said the fire department was already inside the home working on her son.

Gonzalez-Mejia told her Jacob was choking. Emergency crews then told her about the bruising on the boy's body.

According to the affidavit, Aviles denied hitting her child and said Gonzalez-Mejia never hit her children. She said she did notice that when Jacob was left alone with Gonzalez-Mejia, he'd have an injury, but her boyfriend would "explain it away to her."

Aviles said she started leaving her six-year-old son with Gonzalez-Mejia and Jacob to see if the man was hurting the toddler. She said the older boy never reported anything to her.

Aviles said she took Jacob to the hospital recently for two serious injuries to his penis which came about when he was in the care of Gonzalez-Mejia.

The affidavit states Gonzalez-Mejia initially denied causing any injuries to Jacob and said the injuries came from falls or when something fell onto the boy. Then, he admitted to investigators that he hit the boy the night before "with a belt on his buttock over his diaper."

He said he didn't hit Jacob hard, but the boy did cry. He said he hit Jacob because he was not eating his food even though he knew the boy wasn't feeling well.

Police showed Gonzalez-Mejia photos of Jacob's injuries on his buttock. He said it was possible the mark came from his belt. Police located a belt that fit the description Gonzalez-Mejia had given to them.

The Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center conducted an autopsy and determined Jacob died from blunt force trauma. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gonzalez-Mejia and Aviles were arrested on September 29, 2019. Both are charged with first-degree murder. Gonzalez-Mejia is also charged with child abuse. Aviles is also charged with aggravated child endangerment.