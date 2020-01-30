Affidavit: Man admits to squeezing infant son's head when baby started crying

New information detailing the case against a Wichita father charged with murder in the death of his two-month-old son, sheds light on what police say led to the infant's death.

In the child-abuse case that resulted in the baby's death, an affidavit says Marlin Williams admitted to squeezing his two-month-old son's head when the infant started crying.

Williams says he left the room to play video games and came back to find the baby not breathing. Then, the affidavit says, he video chatted with a friend who told him the baby looked lifeless and that he should call 911.

According to the affidavit, Williams said he didn't intend to hurt his son and "should not have don this to (him)."

"Williams stated his intentions for squeezing (the infant) was so that 'Everything could just shut up. Everything could just be quiet,'" the affidavit says.

Documents say the infant received treatment at Wesley Medical Center for two skull fractures and a brain bleed. The baby was found unresponsive on Jan. 10. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries a week later.