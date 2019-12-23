Affidavit: Man found dead near Bel Aire was tied up, fatally shot in head

A probable cause affidavit details the case against three men facing charges in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Christian Hernandez in late November. On the morning Nov. 27, officers found Hernandez dead, lying partially in a ditch and partially in a cut cornfield with his hands tied behind his back and rope wrapped around his wrists.

An autopsy determined he died from gunshot wounds to the back of his head. Among the evidence gathered at the scene were shell casings found near Hernandez's body.

Surveillance video from a Quik Trip on South Hydraulic and a tip that followed provided breaks in the case. The affidavit says the surveillance footage from about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 27 -- a little less than six hours before officers found Hernandez's body -- shows Hernandez was a passenger in a white Crown Victoria.

After this footage was shown to the public, a woman called 911 to report her daughter's boyfriend, Thomas Ray Armstrong, was involved in a recent homicide she saw on the news.

In a Nov. 29 interview with Armstrong, investigators began to piece together events leading up to Hernandez's death. From its investigation, Armstrong, 33 and 30-year-old Effrain Daniel Arroyo were arrested in early December and booked on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and first-degree murder.

A third man, 40-year-old Dustyn Brown, was arrested a couple days after Armstrong and Arroyo, booked for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and three counts of criminal possession of a firearm, jail records show.

In his interview with detectives, the affidavit says Armstrong told them Arroyo arrived at he and Brown's south Wichita home, driving a Chevy Avalanche in which Hernandez was a passenger. He says Arroyo and Hernandez walked up to the front porch. After a brief conversation, the affidavit says Arroyo handed a rifle to Brown. It says "Hernandez turned around with his back toward Arroyo, with his arms raised at shoulder height, and Arroyo appeared to pat search Hernandez before all three went inside the home."

Interviews with women at the home, including Armstrong's girlfriend, provided more description of what happened inside.

The affidavit says surveillance footage from Armstrong's home shows a woman move a gun from her waistband to her front right hoodie pocket. In an interview detectives were also told Brown was armed inside the home.

Inside, the affidavit says Hernandez emptied contents out of his pants pockets and placed them on a living-room table.

The affidavit says Brown handed the rifle back to Arroyo who walked out of the house with Hernandez and got back into the Chevy Avalanche. Armstrong walked out soon after and got into the driver's seat of the Avalanche and the three of them (Armstrong, Arroyo and Hernandez) left, the affidavit says.

In an interview with detectives, Brown says he gave Armstrong a roll of duct tape at Arroyo's request and admitted that he handled two firearms inside his home. He also admitted to handing a rifle Arroyo gave him, the affidavit says.

Records show Brown was a convicted felon who spent about two years in prison for violating probation, stemming from burglary and theft convictions in 2011. He was released in May 2016.

Brown told detectives Arroyo asked him to pick up a vehicle from the Plainview neighborhood, but he refused to do so.

Armstrong drove Arroyo and Hernandez to Plainview, where they picked up the Crown Victoria. Armstrong drove the Crown Victoria back to his south Wichita home, followed by the Avalanche, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Arroyo, Hernandez and Armstrong then drove to another southeast Wichita home. There, they removed a rifle from the bed of the Avalanche and placed in inside a camper on the property, the affidavit says.

In a garage at the home, the affidavit says Armstrong told detectives the three men talked, but he couldn't understand conversation between Arroyo and Hernandez in Spanish.

The affidavit says Armstrong told detectives he saw Arroyo place a black beanie over Hernandez's face and secure it with duct tape, but didn't' see Arroyo tie Hernandez's hands.

After returning to Armstrong's home, the affidavit says Armstrong drove the Crown Victoria, following the Avalanche to a nearby mobile home park. He parked the Crown Victoria in front of a home. From there, the affidavit says, surveillance footage shows Armstrong walking back to his home.

A few hours later, the timeline in the affidavit shows, Hernandez's body was found near 45th Street North and Greenwich with four gunshot wounds to the head.

