Affidavit: Surveillance video, friend's account helped Wichita police track down suspect in teen's murder

Court documents are revealing how Wichita police were able to locate the man accused of shooting an 18-year-old woman in southwest Wichita last month.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Wichita police used surveillance cameras to locate Joshua Johnson, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Aubrey Resendez.

On April 13, around 12:41 a.m., officers responded to the call of a rolling disturbance near Pawnee and West Street. They were eventually led to the Kwik Shop at 656 S. West Street.

The officers arrived to find a white Dodge Avenger with a broken rear window. A woman in the front passenger seat had a gunshot wound to the head. The woman, identified as 18-year-old Aubrey Resendez, was taken to the hospital where she died.

Resendez's brother and boyfriend were in the car with her at the time of the shooting. Her boyfriend told police he was in the backseat of the car when another vehicle started chasing them, fired shots and tried to ram into them several times. He said he didn't realize Resendez had been hit until they had arrived at Kwik Shop. He described the vehicle chasing them as a silver Dodge Ram 4-door with a red motorcycle in the back.

Officers drove to the 4200 block of W. Pawnee per Resendez's boyfriend where they found glass in the street and located seven rifle caliber shell casings.

Police located surveillance video which showed a white Avenger being followed by a gray or silver Dodge 4-door with a red moped in the back. They were able to track the truck, using video from several cameras, to the time it pulled into a driveway in the 900 block of S. Hiram.

Officers went to the home but the truck was not there. They spoke to the homeowner who identified himself as a friend of Joshua Johnson.

The man told police "Josh" came to his home on April 13 and banged on his window. He said Josh was holding an "AK 47" rifle and told him he had gotten into an altercation with two guys in a white car at the trailer park. The man reported Josh saying "they talked smack and waived something." The man said Josh admitted that he went to his trailer, got his rifle and chased them on West Street by the McDonalds then "unloaded on them with the AK."

According to the affidavit, the man let Josh leave the truck at his house until someone he didn't know came to pick it up. He said he drove Josh and a woman with him to a convenience store and a trailer park in the 2600 block of S. West Street. The man told police Josh got out carrying 2 duffle bags he had taken out of his truck and the AK-47 rifle he had with him. He then ran around some unknown trailers for about 3 minutes. When he came, the bags and the rifle were gone.

The man told police the day after the shooting, Josh came to his house looking for a bag of marijuana. He did not have the gun or the bags with him. The man said Josh told him he saw the news and "he was the one that shot the girl in the 'back seat' with the AK."

Officers went to the Sleepy Home Mobile Home Park, 1909 S. Anna, and learned Resendez's mother and brother lived in unit #29, two units from #31, confirmed by the park's management to be leased by Johnson.

Officers went to unit #31 and arrested Johnson, a convicted felon.

According to the affidavit, Johnson was convicted for robbery and kidnapping in May 2007. Police say he used a firearm in the case. While imprisoned in Arizona, he pleaded guilty to promoting prison contraband for which he was sentenced to four years.