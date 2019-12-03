Affidavit: WPD used GPS device to track down convicted sex offender accused of kidnapping, raping teen

We now know how Wichita police tracked down a convicted sex offender accused of kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl.

Anthony Seymour is accused of kidnapping the girl while she was walking home from the grocery store and holding her at knifepoint.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police were able to track down Seymour thanks in large part to a GPS device that was on the victim's phone.

The phone was tracked to a parking lot and from their officers used surveillance video to help locate Seymour.

Seymour had been on parole since May of last year after 2004 conviction for rape.