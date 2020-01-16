Affidavit: Wichita business owner accused of paying for sex with teen runaway

A probable cause affidavit detailing grounds for the arrest of a Wichita roofing-company owner charged with commercial sexual exploitation of a child.

We now know Wichita police officers arrested Truett Roofing owner Scott Truett after a runaway teen turned herself into police and said she was a victim of human trafficking.

The teen told investigators she had sex with Truett in exchange for money on two occasions at his west Wichita home. Police arrested Truett last month for aggravated human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a child.

Truett says he paid for the girl's food and for an Uber ride, but denies having sex with her.