Affidavit: Wichita woman killed by man she let stay in her yard

Court documents released Friday afternoon detail the July 2019 death of a 72-year-old Wichita woman.

A Wichita police officer found the woman unresponsive and bleeding in her north Wichita home. A probable cause affidavit says the woman, Rita Golden, had let John Pepper stay in her yard and that he would occasionally come inside to take naps.

The affidavit says Golden told Pepper to leave her property the day before she died. A sexual-assault-evidence-collection kit used on Golden's body showed Pepper's DNA.

An autopsy determined Golden's death a homicide.

Pepper is charged with capital murder in Golden's death. A Sedgwick County District Court judge Friday denied a motion to lower Pepper's bond

KWCH and other media outlets fought to keep the court documents in this case unsealed. Friday, the judge ruled in our favor.