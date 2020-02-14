Affidavit: Woman ran to neighbor for help after rape, assault in W. Wichita

A probable cause affidavit unveiled Friday details the case against a man accused of raping and battering a woman he met on a dating app.

A 20-year-old woman reported that an acquaintance, Joe Tamez, sexually assaulted her and strangled her after he provided her alcohol and threatened her, the affidavit says.

The woman says she met Tamez two years ago on the dating app, Tinder and that they'd been talking and texting on Twitter.

On Jan. 26, the affidavit says the woman ran to a neighbor's home to ask for help after the assault. That neighbor reported a "crazy woman' on her porch, screaming that someone was trying to kill her.

Police contacted the woman who was crying and screaming, "he told me (he) was going to kill me, he told me he was going to kill me."

When asked who she was referring to, the woman identified the man who assaulted her as "Dustin." An officer noticed the woman had marks along both sides of her neck and scratches underneath her chin.

The woman told officers she was at Dustin's house. There she says he choked her and when asked, told the officer Dustin touched her inappropriately.

In his interview with detectives, "Dustin," identified as Tamez, said he met the woman about two years earlier and communicating with her via Twitter. He said the woman asked him to hang out and he picked up her. Tamez said they had a few drinks at his house on South Robin, but denied doing anything the woman was against.

He said he applied pressure to (her) neck "because he wanted to pleasure (her)," the affidavit says.

During a sexual assault exam at Wesley Medical Center, the nurse who performed the exam noted marks and bruising on the woman's neck and a scratch on her lower back. The woman also had a bruise on he right upper arm and swelling to her right cheek bone, the report says.

Charges against Tamez include rape, aggravated battery, criminal threat, and furnishing alcohol to a child.