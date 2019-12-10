Affidavit details case against man accused of trying to look in girl's window outside W. Wichita home

The sound of leaves crunching outside a girl's bedroom window on the night of Nov. 6 led to a disturbance, an arrest and the uncovering of evidence of child sex crimes extending beyond Kansas.

The Wichita Police Department arrested 62-year-old Mark Lawson on several charges following the disturbance outside the home in the 1900 block of South Custer. Those charges include aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, breach of privacy, electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

A detective interviewed a 15-year-old girl who said she was in her bedroom when she heard a noise that sounded like leaves crunching outside her window. The girl's father went outside to investigate and tells investigators he found Lawson standing outside his daughter's window.

The father says Lawson told him he was looking for his dog, but this is the same excuse he'd used in two other incidents where he was seen leaving the family's backyard on South Custer.

The father says he told Lawson he was calling police and Lawson told him he had a gun. He says Lawson then pushed him, trying to get out of the backyard. The father says he grabbed Lawson and was eventually able to get him to the ground where he held him until police arrived. The yard's fence had a "No Trespassing" sign and the father says Lawson did not have permission to be in his backyard.

A detective interviewed Lawson who admitted that he'd been arrested before "for this same thing."

Lawson admitted to attempting to look in the girl's window and said he only told the girl's father he had a gun because the father told him that he had a knife.

"(Lawson) denied getting sexual gratification from looking in the window and said it is for the thrill, comparing it to skydiving," the affidavit says. "(Lawson) stated he has looked in numerous windows for an unknown number of years saying he was drawn to the light from the window."

The affidavit says Lawson has prior cases, including with the 15-year-old girl at the west Wichita home, of looking in teenagers' windows, but denies being attracted to teens or children.

Lawson had a cell phone turned off when police arrested him. He denied having anything illegal on the phone, including pictures or videos taken while looking in windows.

A detective asked Lawson about social media accounts and began naming specific accounts. Further investigation led to the discovery of a large number of chats where investigators say Lawson portrays himself as a 13-year-old boy and asks for sexually explicit photos and videos. Investigation into one increasingly sexually-explicit chat revealed it involved Lawson and a 10-year-old girl in New York state, the affidavit says.