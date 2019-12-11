Affidavit details events leading to August shooting that killed Wichita teen

A probable cause affidavit unveiled Wednesday details events leading up to the deadly Aug. 4 shooting of a 17-year-old in Wichita.

Investigators says a passenger in a black pickup fired several shots from a rifle into a Chevy Silverado, striking 17-year-old Ramiro Valdez. The shooting happened early on the morning of Aug. 4 near downtown Wichita. Valdez died from his injuries at a Wichita hospital.

Wichita police soon after arrested 18-year-old Eduardo Gallardo in connection with the deadly shooting. They identified Gallardo as the driver of the pickup from which the shots were fired. Police arrested Gallardo for first-degree murder.

The events leading up to the deadly shooting began with a separate shooting call in which a 16-year-old was transported to a Wichita hospital. At about 1;27 a.m. Aug. 4, Wichita police responded to this shooting call at 22nd and Rosenthal in north Wichita.

A little more than one hour later, the shooting that fatally wounded Valdez happened at Central and St. Francis. Ramiro was the driver of a blue-colored Chevrolet truck that was followed by black pickup, the affidavit says.

A passenger in the Chevy says after leaving a parking lot, Ramiro told his two passengers they were being followed.

"They observed a dark-colored, four-door Ram truck following them," the affidavit says. "As they drove eastbound on Central, the Ram truck pulled up beside them and a Hispanic male who was seated in the front passenger seat of the Ram truck placed a rifle out of the front passenger window of the truck and fired multiple rounds at Ramiro (and his two passengers)," the affidavit says.

At about 4:39 a.m. Aug. 4 (about two hours after Ramiro was shot), police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. During the course of the investigation, an acquaintance of Ramiro reported she believed she knew the reason behind the shootings that happened early that morning.

The acquaintance reported the shooting of the 16-year-old in the 2200 block of North Rosenthal happened during a party. She told police she believes she was the target of the drive-by shooting.

In addition to connecting the shootings, witnesses identified the passenger they say shot Ramiro. The affidavit identifies that passenger, as Ivan Medina, AKA Jesus Alvarez-Medina.

Investigators say after speaking with witnesses, further investigation revealed Facebook posts connecting Gallardo with the shooting and comments from Medina, admitting to killing somebody.

Investigators say Gallardo is a documented gang member.