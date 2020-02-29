African American Museum celebrates last day of Black History Month

The African American Museum celebrated the last day of Black History Month on Saturday.

Real Men Real Heroes and the African American Museum worked together to bring African American figures throughout history to life.

Kids got to choose a personality who they admired or looked up too and dressed up as them.

Organizers say this is a great way to empower youth.

"If you want to help empower young people, a big part of it is making sure that they embrace their culture and that they find pride in their history," said Kyle Ellison.

Real Men Real Heroes is a non-profit mentoring organization that works with kids from 3-12 grade.