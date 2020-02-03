After a beautiful Sunday, winter weather moves back into Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Sunday’s record setting warmth is in our rear-view mirror as winter moves back in with vengeance today. While the Wichita area will see a midday high temperatures in the 50s, followed by falling afternoon temperatures, north and west Kansas will be 40 to 50 degrees colder than yesterday. Stated differently, after climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday, highs today will generally be in the 30s.

Adding insult to injury, light snow and blowing snow will spread across the state tonight into Tuesday. Some accumulation is possible, especially along and north of I-70, however little to no snowfall is expected in the Wichita area.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be even colder, mostly in the 20s, but a north breeze between 15 and 25 mph will make it feel like the single digits, both above and below zero.

Warmer weather will slowly return to the state the remainder of the work week. Weekend temperatures are forecast to be back above average in the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Breezy with increasing clouds. Wind: S/NW 10-20g. High: 54.

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, and much colder. Wind: N 15-25. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cold; snow showers. Wind: N 15-25g. High: 30.

Tomorrow Night: Blustery with flurries. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 17.

Wed: High: 31. Low: 16. Mostly cloudy; continued cold.

Thu: High: 40. Low: 27. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 42. Low: 30. Mix of sun and clouds.

Sat: High: 51. Low: 34. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 55. Low: 36. Mostly sunny, breezy and mild.