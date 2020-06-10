After a stormy morning, a brief break from the heat

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a strong breeze continues to blow, but winds will relax by Wednesday afternoon. Any lingering clouds over eastern Kansas will clear-out and under a sunny sky temperatures will top-out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

After another cool night in the 50s, we warm to near 90 on Thursday, but the humidity should remain on the low side. Friday will be a bit warmer and more humid before higher heat arrives this weekend.

The long range outlook appears hot and dry. In fact, we may not see a meaningful chance of rain over the next 10-14 days. The weather pattern also promises to keep us mainly in the 90s, though I’m sure we will soon hit 100 degrees in Wichita.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny; windy in the morning. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 81.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 66.

Fri: High: 94. Low: 68. Sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 95. Low 70. Sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 96. Low: 73. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Mon: High: 98. Low: 71. Partly cloudy, breezy, and hot.

Tue: High: 93. Low: 68. Mostly sunny; continued breezy.