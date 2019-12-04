After long debate, Olathe OKs nondiscrimination ordinance

The city of Olathe has approved a nondiscrimination ordinance to provide protections to LGBTQ residents.

The city council's vote on Tuesday came after months of debate and before a packed meeting room.

The ordinance prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

It includes exemptions for educational, religious and political institutions. Olathe is the last of the major cities in Johnson County to adopt such an ordinance.

