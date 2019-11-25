Agencies across KS upping enforcement with 'Operation Thanksgiving Arrive Safely'

Monday kicks off a statewide Kansas Department of Transportation grant-funded enforcement, running for a full week, through next Sunday, Dec. 1.

As part of the effort, Operation Thanksgiving Arrive Safely, agencies across the state will have concentrated enforcement and saturating patrols, primarily focusing on impaired drivers.

The Wichita Police Department is among the participating agencies encouraging holiday travelers to slow down, drive safely, put phones down and wear their seat belts.

Statistically, Wednesday (day before Thanksgiving) is one of the busiest travel days of the year. And with a winter storm expected to impact much of northwest Kansas Tuesday, travelers heading north and west in Kansas are encouraged to hit the road Wednesday, as opposed to Tuesday.

The WPD says the focus of Operation Thanksgiving Arrive Safely is to "get families to their destination safely so they can spend Thanksgiving with their family."

As well as being one of the most traveled days of the year, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving statistically has more impaired drivers on the road, KDOT says.

As part of the grant-funded Operation Thanksgiving Arrive Safely, officers volunteer for the enforcement. During the day, they will be looking for primary seat-belt violations. At night, the WPD says the centralized traffic bureau will conduct patrols looking out for impaired drivers.