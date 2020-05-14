Air travel changes amid pandemic

Airlines and TSA report at 96% drop in air travel compared to this time last year. While passengers are beginning to increase, TSA is still screening around 200,000 people or less each day. That's compared to more than two million per day at this time last year. Ticket prices are slashed, but airlines are cutting routes which could make it difficult to book travel when people feel safe to do so.

Airports in Kansas are on trend with the national travel decreases. For the month of May, Eisenhower airport in Wichita offers about 14 departing flights per day. That's down from about 35 per day in May 2019.

The CARES Act passed by congress in March offered 25 billion dollars in grants to airlines as long as airlines kept service to almost every airport they served before the pandemic. However, the number of flights and destinations is decreasing.

At Salina Regional Airport, United cut service down to just one flight per day. Timothy Rogers, the airports executive director says the Salina airport had two full flights (about 100 people total) each day back in early March. On Wednesday, one three people flew out of Salina.

Rogers says United will add another flight to Chicago when passengers start booking flights again, and its current route to Denver is more full on a consistent basis. He says bookings are increasing for early June, but there will be fewer options for travelers for a while.

"American, Delta, United, Southwest. I think the industry analysts are forecasting that they're smaller airlines after the recovery and for years to come, so there will be less flights, less choices, the hub activity will be smaller for a time to come," Rogers says.

Ticket prices remain low, and Rogers says fares will stay that way while airlines lure travelers back into airlines. AAA says with fewer flight options and airlines limiting the amount of passengers to allow for social distancing, ticket prices could flip and go from extremely low to extremely high.

As states phase out of stay-at-home orders, families are looking ahead to book vacations. The next time you go to the airport, it won't be the same as before the pandemic.

Like most places, you will see airports and airlines distancing passengers when possible. Also, nearly every employee will have a mask on. Many airlines want passengers to wear masks, too.

Southwest airlines says travelers should wear a mask anywhere social distancing is not possible. That includes checking in, boarding, inflight, deplaning, and at baggage claim.

American Airlines recommends face masks only for the plane.

Alaska Airlines has strict guidelines, asking passengers to wear a mask on the plane. It says it won't let passengers on the flight if they refuse to wear a mask.

TSA announced all of its agents will wear face masks while checking passengers through security.

Rogers says Salina Regional Airport is doing what it can to protect passengers and slow the spread.

The airport installed dividers on counters, spaced out passengers in the lobby and cleaning crews are disinfecting more frequently.

He says nearly every employee is wearing a facemask, from the ticket counter to the flight crew.

"That's for safety of the passengers, safety of the airline personnel, safety of the TSA personnel, and we'll have that here. I think everybody is getting accustomed to a new standard for traveling and being in close proximity with our neighbors," Rogers says.

Airlines also encourage passengers to bring their own hand sanitizer. TSA reminds travelers that even during a pandemic, hand sanitizer must follow the liquids rule. Bottles must be 3.4 oz or smaller.