Airline Quality Ratings ranks Allegiant number one

The 30th annual Airline Quality Ratings are out. It shows the airline industry performed poorly last year.

The AQR is a joint research project conducted by Wichita State.

Researchers look at four criteria - on-time arrivals, involuntary denied boardings, mishandled bags and customer complaints.

Allegiant Airlines came out on top this year, followed by Hawaiian, Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

We’re also learning more about the impact of Coronavirus on the airline industry.

Co-researcher Dr. Dean Headley says, following 9/11, airlines took about 20% of the seat capacity out of service. Now, about 90% of the domestic seat capacity has been cut.

Dr. Headley says people are more afraid of COVID-19 because it is faceless.

“700 million people flew in 2019 in the U.S. and about 2.2 or 3 million a day that normally fly,” Dr. Headley said. “Well now that is down to 100-150 thousand. So it's going to take a while before people getting back to the attitude of saying it's safe to go do this.”

You can read more about the AQR here: Airline Quality Rating Website

