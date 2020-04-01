Airlines cutting flights at Wichita Eisenhower Airport amid COVID crisis

Airlines are cutting flights at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport as travel demand comes to a halt.

The airport says overall April capacity at ICT has decreased 28% from March, with 298 fewer flights and 25,446 fewer seats scheduled.

"With the severe drop in demand, airlines have been canceling flights on a daily basis. As the coronavirus appears to be lasting longer than any of us imagined, the airlines have published reduced schedules through May," said the airport in a release on its website.

The following reductions are listed below, but the airport says this is a fluid situation and changes are likely:

Effective April 7, American will operate 4-5 daily flights to DFW, depending on the day, instead of 7, and will operate 2 daily flights to Chicago, instead of 3.

Effective April 2, Delta will operate 2 daily flights to Atlanta, instead of 3, and will operate 1 daily flight to Minneapolis, instead of 3.

Effective April 14 – May 3, Southwest will reduce the St. Louis service to one daily flight on Sunday – Friday, with no Saturday service. The one departure will leave ICT at 5:40 pm. Southwest will not operate the Phoenix route on Saturday, but Las Vegas remains in the schedule. Beginning May 4 – June 5, Southwest is suspending both the Las Vegas and Phoenix nonstop routes and will add a third St. Louis flight.

United will operate 2 daily flights to Denver, effective April 1 – 14, and will operate 4 daily flights starting April 15. Effective April 2, United will operate 2 daily flights to Houston, down from 4, and beginning April 15, will return to 4 daily flights. United is reducing flights to Chicago, from 4 daily to 2 daily, effective April 1 – 14, and on April 15, will return to 4 daily flights.

Frontier is suspending service to Denver in April and May.

Allegiant has canceled some flights to Phoenix-Mesa, Las Vegas, and Destin the first week in April and continues to evaluate and adjust its schedule.