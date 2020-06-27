Airports expecting most traffic since beginning of pandemic due to 4th of July

Airports nationwide, and here in Wichita, are expecting to see the most amount of traffic this next week due to the Fourth of July holiday since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Well we are in the busiest summer travel season and I guess the TSA nationwide expects numbers to be pretty good considering where we've been," Valerie Wise, air service and marketing manager with Eisenhower Airport said.

Recently, the airport has seen the highest amount of passengers traveling since the start of the pandemic.

"Over the last 4 days, I believe, we are over 900 passengers a day. In fact, I think a couple of days ago we were almost at a thousand,” Wise said. “So it is increasing quite a bit. Last June however, we averaged over 2800 a day. So we're not there yet but we are seeing increases."

While most major airlines still have face mask requirement policies and aren’t booking to full capacity, American Airlines announced that they would start booking their flights to full capacity.

"It had less people on them because you got the whole seating to yourself, there's nobody in the middle, everybody had a window seat unless you were flying with somebody else of your family," passenger Julie Gaese said.

Gaede flew into Wichita on an Alaskan Airlines flight.

Wise said she was concerned to see travel numbers come August and September when school is back in session as that tends to be to be a slower period.