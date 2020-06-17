Advertisement

Kansas removes Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina from travel quarantine list

(KWCH)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

July 14, 2020

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has removed three states from the quarantine list: Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina. Additionally, KDHE has modified its international travel list from all international travel to just countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice and restrictions on entry into the United States, plus Bahrain and French Guiana. Those traveling internationally are subject to CDC re-entry guidance and protocols.

This list is effective for all persons returning to or entering Kansas on the effective dates. The state will review/update this list every two weeks. A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Traveled to:

  • Florida on or after June 29.
  • Arizona on or after June 17.
  • Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.
  • International travel to Bahrain or French Guiana on or after July 14.
  • International travel on or after July 14 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil. International travelers must follow CDC guidance and protocols.

“The removal of states from our list isn’t cause for celebration,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “We base our list on new case rates by population size and unfortunately, Kansas’ numbers are increasing significantly and our cases by population base have approached, even surpassed the states we had on our list. We must do better, Kansas. Practice social distancing, wear a mask, stay home if you’re sick, avoid large gatherings. Each one of us is responsible for our actions.”

June 29, 2020

Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that two new states have been added to Kansas’ travel quarantine list.

Anyone who returns to Kansas from Florida or South Carolina on or after Monday (June 29) needs to quarantine for 14 days after returning home, according to the governor.

You can find the state’s updated here: Travel & Exposure Related Isolation / Quarantine

June 17, 2020

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas to the state’s travel quarantine list.

Anyone who returns to Kansas from these three states on or after Wednesday (June 17) of from Maryland on or after May 12 needs to quarantine for 14 days after returning home, KDHE explained.

As of Wednesday, KDHE dropped the states of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island from the state's quarantine list.

Those who have been on a cruise on or after March 15 or traveled internationally on or after March 15 also should also quarantine when they return home to Kansas.

Besides travel, others needing to quarantine for 14 days include anyone who has received a notice from a state or local health official that they were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Health

Sedgwick County health officer suggests masks, 50% business capacity, limited travel to slow COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT
The top health official in Sedgwick County is recommending some changes to help get COVID-19 numbers trending in the right direction.

Health

Wichita pulmonary specialist straightens out fact vs. fiction with wearing masks

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
Eyewitness News Monday spoke with a pulmonary care physician in an effort to separate myths from reality when it comes to masks.

Health

Guest at Palco High School graduation tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
A guest who attended Palco High School graduation ceremony has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

Saline County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19, jail lobby closed to public

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
The Saline County Sheriff's Office confirms a female inmate at the county jail tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Health

Douglas County issues mandatory mask order

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
The Lawrence-Douglas County health officer has released a new health order, making masks mandatory at all indoor public spaces.

Health

Kansas governor issues statewide mandatory mask order

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a statewide mandatory mask order starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday (July 3).

Health

Wichita bars, nightclubs take precautions as COVID-19 cases increase

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
One of the latest outbreaks in Kansas is linked to a Lawrence bar. Douglas County health officials said Friday several people who went to "The Hawk" last week have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

Masks in public now mandatory in Kansas City

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
Kansas City, Mo. Mayor Quinton Lucas on Friday announced an order effective Monday (June 29) that people in the city will be required to wear masks when at any "place of public accommodation."

Health

COVID-19 cluster confirmed at Wichita senior care facility, includes 2 deaths

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT
Sedgwick County and Wichita's New Life Home Plus, LLC confirm a cluster of "less than five people."at the facility in the 1200 block of North Charlotte (near 13th and Woodlawn in northeast Wichita).

Health

Sedgwick County residents asked to contact officials before scheduling, holding large events

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
Sedgwick County residents and organizers are asked to contact county officials for recommendations before scheduling or holding any large-scale event in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.