Kansas adds Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas to travel quarantine list

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas to the state's travel quarantine list.

Anyone who returns to Kansas from these three states on or after Wednesday (June 17) of from Maryland on or after May 12 needs to quarantine for 14 days after returning home, KDHE explained.

As of Wednesday, KDHE dropped the states of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island from the state's quarantine list.

Those who have been on a cruise on or after March 15 or traveled internationally on or after March 15 also should also quarantine when they return home to Kansas.

Besides travel, others needing to quarantine for 14 days include anyone who has received a notice from a state or local health official that they were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.