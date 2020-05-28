All Greater Wichita YMCA locations returning to full operation by Jun 22

The Greater Wichita YMCA Thursday (May 28) announced that all of its locations will be back to full operation in less than one month.

Local YMCA branches are currently open in a limited capacity. The gradual process of reopening back to offering all of its amenities and services begins Monday (June 1) with racquetball courts reopening and summer camps starting.

On June 8, the organization says its branches will mostly return to normal with locker rooms, indoor pools and kid zones reopening and group exercise classes and competitive swim teams again meeting.

Sports practices begin June 15 with outdoor water parks back up and running June 20. The final stage, on June 22, includes the reopening of saunas, hot tubs and coffee stations.

Greater Wichita YMCA President and CEO Ronn McMahon says the reopening decision was mostly based off of community feedback.

"We're listening to lots of different input," McMahon says. From what happened in other countries that were a little ahead of us, from Y's across the country that have already opened up, from what we're seeing around in the local area. But we're learning mostly from our own community and from the folks who are coming in."

McMahon says YMCA members are welcome to keep their memberships frozen until they feel safe returning to YMCA facilities. He says the organization also offers income-based rates for people struggling financially due to COVID-19.