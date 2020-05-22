WATCH LIVE: Gov. Laura Kelly, KDHE Secretary to hold briefing on COVID-19 in Kansas

There are now 8,958 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Kansas with 185 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. There have been 787 hospitalizations.

In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference with Dr. Lee Norman, the state's top health administrator, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. Her orders and local orders meant to check the spread of the novel coronavirus are facing legal challenges. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Since the last report sent out by KDHE on Wednesday, there have been 419 more cases.

This increase comes as health officials are warning about even more of an increase in cases due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Gov. Laura Kelly will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. with KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman to address the state's latest response to COVID-19.

On mobile? CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Finney and Ford County have seen the most amount of cases with 1,367 and 1,558 cases respectively.

Sedgwick County now has 523 cases, six more than last reported on Wednesday. There have been 21 deaths in the county.

KDHE is reporting that 3,737 people have recovered from the virus.

