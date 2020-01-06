Almost like spring... for now

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that gusty winds and very mild weather will be common through midweek, but changes are showing up for the end of the week.

Skies will remain clear heading into the night with winds going down and low temperatures falling into the 20s. Sunshine and breezy southwest winds return for Tuesday with highs going into the mid and upper 50s.

It will be windy with elevated fire concerns on Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to be above normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Much chillier air is headed this way for the end of the week with chances for rain and snow. Details this many days out are uncertain, but we will keep you updated.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: NW/W 5-15. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Sunny and a bit breezy; mild. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: W/SE 5-10. Low: 32.

Wed: High: 57 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 39 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 41 Cloudy; chance for rain. Windy.

Sat: High: 32 Low: 25 AM light snow, then mainly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 43 Low: 21 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 40 Low: 26 Increasing clouds.