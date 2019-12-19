Almost spring-like this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that very warm temperatures are still expected to arrive in the Plains this weekend. Highs will be nearly 20 degrees above normal.

Look for some high clouds during the night and early Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s with lighter south winds. Highs will be near 50 with mostly sunny skies with less wind.

The weekend will have warm temperatures continuing across the area. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 50s around Wichita, but western Kansas could begin to see some 60s. A little more wind coming in on Sunday will help to push everyone into the 60s for the end of the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear; areas of fog. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 27.

Sat: High: 55 Sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 37 Mostly sunny and breezy

Tue: High: 59 Low: 40 Increasing clouds

Wed: High: 47 Low: 38 AM showers, then cloudy.

Thu: High: 45 Low: 29 Increasing clouds; overnight showers.