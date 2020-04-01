Amazon expands grocery delivery from Whole Foods to Wichita

Amazon announced expanded delivery from Whole Foods Market to Wichita on Wednesday.

Prime members can now shop groceries from Whole Foods Market online at Amazon.com and schedule delivery without having to leave the house.

"We are closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and working quickly to get groceries and essential items to customers as fast as possible," said Amazon Public Relations. "We've seen an increase in people shopping online for groceries, and are constantly looking for new ways to meet this increased demand."

Prime members can shop items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market available for delivery.

Two-hour delivery is free for orders of $35 or more, and one-hour delivery is $4.99.

