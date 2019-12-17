Amber Alert: 16-year-old girl abducted in N.Y., police say

Police issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for the apparent kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in front of her mother.

NYPD said in an Amber Alert that Karol Sanchez, 16, was taken under circumstances that lead them to believe she is in imminent danger of serious harm or death. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Karol Sanchez is a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue bubble jacket with a white undershirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and a white backpack.

NYPD said in the alert that she was taken under circumstances that lead them to believe she is in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

Police said Karol was walking with her mother in the Bronx around 11 p.m. Monday. Video shows two of the suspected kidnappers jumping out of a car and grabbing her.

Police said two other men were inside the car. It was described as possibly a tan four-door sedan.

Investigators said the assailants knocked her mother to the ground as they put Karol in the car. The mother was not hurt.

Copyright 2019 WCBS via CNN. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to the report. All rights reserved.