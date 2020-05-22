South Florida Amber Alert canceled, 9-year-old boy found deceased

Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley. (Source: FDLE)
Updated: Fri 9:06 AM, May 22, 2020

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - There has been a heartbreaking development in a South Florida Amber Alert. Police say they have found the body of 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley.

Ripley’s body was found in the area of SW 62 Street and 138 Court in Miami. Miami-Dade police are on scene and will provide an update.

Officials say Ripley was taken from a Home Depot in Miami. Ripley was diagnosed on the autism spectrum and was non-verbal.

Witnesses told police the boy was in his mother’s car when another car crashed into them and took the boy.

The abduction happened Thursday. Police say two men driving a light blue 4-door sedan were responsible. We will update this story as more information is received.

