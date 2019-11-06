AMBER ALERT issued for 5-year-old Florida girl

More than 100 law enforcement officers are searching for a five-year-old girl reported missing out of Jacksonville, Florida.

(Source: Jacksonville Police Department)

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for Taylor Williams.

The girl's mother told officers she woke up and found the back door of her home open. She said she went to check on her daughter, and the child was gone.

Officer checked a previous address where Taylor lived with her mother and searched for the girl. They say they're also searching bodies of water.

Taylor was last seen wearing purple and pink short-sleeve pajamas. She's described as 3-feet tall, 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are not ruling out any possibilities at this point which means Taylor could have left home on her own, or she could have been abducted.

Anyone with information on the child's whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or dial 911.