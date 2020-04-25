Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Colorado girl who may be traveling in Kansas

An Amber Alert has been activated for a nine-year-old girl from Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Sloan Lipnick was last seen in the Denver metro area.

Sloan is believed to be with 39-year-old Carly Lipnick, who lives in Basalt, but does not have custody of the child. They're possibly traveling in a 2012 white Audi Q5 with Colorado license plate OW0236.

Basalt police told KDVR that Carly checked out of a Denver metro area hotel around noon on Friday. Her vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on I-70 in Kansas around 9 p.m. that day.