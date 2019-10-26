Amber Alert issued for missing Virginia teen

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing endangered teenage girl believed to be with a 34-year-old man.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says 14-year-old Isabel Shae Hicks was last seen at her home in Bumpass, Virginia around 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

Hicks may be with Bruce William Lynch Jr. of Bumpass, Virginia, in a silver-blue Toyota Matrix, with Virginia license plate tag VEM-9071. He is considered armed and potentially dangerous.

The FBI says not to approach Lynch- just call police. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard.

Hicks is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.