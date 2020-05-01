Wichita car dealership agrees to pay $2,500 for unlicensed salesperson, complaints

A Wichita car dealership has entered into a consent judgment with the District Attorney's Office after receiving consumer complaints.

The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated American Auto Sales, LLC located at 5601 W. Central.

During the investigation, the dealership admitted their salesperson was unlicensed.

The District Attorney also alleged American Auto Sales’ paperwork contained errors that caused confusion.

American Auto Sales compensated the consumers and paid $2,500 in civil penalties plus additional court costs and investigative fees.

The consent judgment also calls for an injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts and cooperation with any future complaints.

The District Attorney reminds residents, dealerships selling cars for normal (“merchantable”) use must be in a reasonably safe condition, substantially free of defects that could render them inoperable, and they must perform up to the level reasonably expected of cars of the same age, mileage, and price. Dealerships must also disclose that the vehicle is being sold by a dealer, as opposed to a private individual, because dealerships must provide certain disclosures and warranties to consumers.

The District Attorney also reminds residents to regularly check for safety recalls at https://www.safercar.gov/vin and especially before purchasing an automobile. The consent judgment was signed by Judge Hernandez-Mitchell and filed April 28, 2020.