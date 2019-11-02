American Legion honors Pratt County boy with flag, special presentation

A young man from Pratt County was honored after finishing his basic training in Missouri.

The Pratt County Tribune reports the Pratt American Legion Riders Post 86 and Medicine Lodge American Legion Riders Post 96 honored Army Reserve Pvt. Dalton Kenworthy Oct. 26.

Legion riders presented Kenworthy with a white flag featuring the Legion message “We Support Our Troops. The flag held the insignias' of the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard along with the riders signatures.

The newspaper also reports Kenworthy received a sergeants chevron and a Legion Riders medallion to bring him good luck.

Kenworthy says he always wanted to join the military. He was inspired by his two older brothers who are in the armed forces.

He says he'll be joining the Army Reserves because it made more sense to him for what he wanted to accomplish. His training will be in Great Bend for one weekend a month and two weeks over the summer.