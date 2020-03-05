American Theatre Guild: HAMILTON will meet the challenges of Century II

HAMILTON is coming to Wichita, but the show's announcement didn't come without speculation.

Some wondered if production would be scaled back saying Century II might be unable to accommodate the show's full production.

American Theatre Guild is bringing the show as a part of its BROADWAY IN WICHITA 2021-22 season. Program director Craig Aikman says fans for the show have nothing to worry about.

"The Hamilton production that will be in Wichita will be the same size and quality as what's currently playing at the Richards Roger's Theatre in New York, as well as what's currently on tour," he said.

The ree are still some obstacles to overcome before the show can go on. One is the loading dock.

Wayne Bryan has produced 156 Broadway scale musicals inside Century II Concert Hall.

He says to do so the production has to stop traffic on Douglas so trucks can back up onto Kennedy Plaza. Then, they bring out rolling ramps. Next, the equipment is rolled up to the doors.

"And then hopefully there's nothing going on in Exhibition Hall or Convention Hall, then every item gets pushed on little rollers 160 yards," said Bryan.

While the logistics have prevented shows like Phantom of the Opera and Miss Saigon from coming to Wichita, Aikman says other shows have risen to the challenge.

"We work with major tours like Wicked and Lion King who have had no problem getting in. They rise to the challenge of the loading situation and load out situation to make everything work," said Aikman.

Bryan says despite his concerns, he's excited for the show's premiere in Wichita.

"We're thrilled that Hamilton is going to be able to bring in full size production, all actors, equity members in the cast," he said.

Ticket information for HAMILTON has not yet been released. Aikman says the Theatre Guild is working to ensure ticket prices are appropriate for Wichita.