American evacuees land in US after cruise quarantined in Japan due to coronavirus

One of two charter flights carrying Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers from Japan landed at a California air force base early Monday.

In this image from a video taken on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, Paul Molesky, right, and Cheryl Molesky, who evacuated off the quarantined cruise ship the Diamond Princess, film selfie video aboard a Kalitta Air plane bound for the U.S., at Haneda airport in Tokyo. (Source: Cheryl and Paul Molesky via AP)

A plane carrying American passengers touched down at Travis Air Force Base in northern California just before 2:30 a.m., local time. Another flight was headed to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

Passengers will be quarantined for two weeks to make sure they don’t have the new virus that’s been spreading in Asia.

The U.S. said that 14 evacuees received confirmation they had the virus but were allowed to board the flights because they did not have symptoms.

About 380 Americans were on the cruise ship.

Japan’s Defense Minister Taro Kono had tweeted earlier that Japanese troops helped transport 340 U.S. passengers on 14 buses from Yokohama port to Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

China sees rise in new virus cases; death toll rises by 105

Chinese authorities have reported a slight upturn in new virus cases and 105 more deaths, as the military dispatched hundreds of additional medical workers and extra supplies to the city hit hardest by the 2-month-old outbreak.

The 2,048 new cases followed three days of declines but was up by just 39 from the previous day’s tally of new cases. The new deaths raised the mainland China toll to 1,770.

China says it may postpone its annual congress in March, its biggest political meeting of the year, because of the virus outbreak.

The standing committee for the National People’s Congress said Monday that it believes it is necessary to postpone the gathering to give top priority to people’s lives, safety and health.

