Americans starting to receive economic impact payments

Americans are starting to receive economic stimulus checks from the federal government, as part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package passed by Congress and signed by President Trump last month.

Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment. Parents will also receive $500 for each qualifying child. The payment steadily declines for those who make more.

Individuals who make more than $99,000 and couples who combine to make more than $198,000 do not qualify to receive a stimulus payment under the current recovery plan related to COVID-19.

Most eligible Americans don't need to do anything to get their payment. This includes people on social security and those who collect disability benefits.

The IRS is using 2018 and 2019 tax returns to distribute payments through direct deposit, or checks sent in the mail.

Those who moved since filing their 2018 or 2019 taxes and don't have direct deposit, and those who did not make enough income to file a tax return or 2018 or 2019 need to follow a couple steps to make sure they get their money.

The IRS has tools on its website to provide updated information.

Eyewitness News spoke with a credit counselor who emphasizes the importance of prioritizing spending for those who receive the financial boost and feel the economic impacts of COVID-19.

"I've always said, 'keep the roof over your head, food in your mouth, utilities on.' So, make those your first priorities," Consumer Credit Counseling Service Director Jeff Witherspoon says. "Make sure you're current with all utilities, rent, mortgage. Buy a little extra food, but put the money into savings so you have it in case the car needs repaired, (or your) water heater goes out."

Later this month, the IRS is expected to launch a tool allowing people who haven't already done so, a chance to provide direct deposit information and eliminate the need for physical checks sent in the mail.

By April 17, the IRS says you'll be able to track the status of your stimulus check through its "Get My Payment" tool.

