Kansans who have exhausted their unemployment benefits will have an additional 13 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kansas Department of Labor announced Thursday.

Kansans who filed after Jan. 1, 2020 are all eligible.

Traditionally, claimants can receive up to 16 weeks of unemployment, but during times of high unemployment, that can be extended.

Those benefits will be made available by the end of the month.