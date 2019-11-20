Amur tiger dies at Sedgwick County Zoo

An Amur tiger has died at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

The zoo says 14-year-old Talali was humanely euthanized Sunday morning after ongoing health concerns.

A necropsy is planned for sometime this week to determine the exact cause of her decline in health.

Talali gave birth to two cubs at the zoo, Tsar and Natasha, in 2013. She arrived at Sedgwick County Zoo for the opening of the Slawson Family Tiger Trek in 2009.

The zoo says they will miss Talali, especially the keepers who have cared for her over the past ten years.