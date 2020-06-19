Sen. Amy Klobuchar says father diagnosed with COVID-19

(KEYC) — One day after taking her name off the short-list for Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) revealed her 92-year-old father tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., gestures during a rally Feb. 29, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Jim Klobuchar was a long-time columnist at the Star Tribune and authored several books.

The senator said her father has been staying in an assisted living facility, and so far, he is doing well.

Klobuchar’s husband, Jim Bessler, was hospitalized in March with COVID-19.

”Any of you that remember him from his days as a reporter, he’s a pretty vigorous person, and he’s doing fine right now and there are people in their 90s that survived this, so I’m going to go see him through the window at the assisted living facility,” Klobuchar said of her father.

Late Thursday night, Klobuchar announced she was withdrawing from consideration to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s vice president in his run for president. She said she encouraged Biden to “put a woman of color on that ticket” to “seize this historic moment for our country.”

