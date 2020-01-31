Record warmth this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that record warmth is on the way for the weekend and it will be quite unusual to see these kinds of temperatures in early February. Records highs are expected by Sunday.

Skies will be mostly clear early Saturday with lows in the 20s. West winds and sunshine during the afternoon will push temperatures into the 60s.

Sunday will be even warmer and that's when we could see numerous records set for the area. Mostly sunny skies and breezy south winds will push temperatures well into the 70s.

A strong cold front arrives early next week with MUCH colder air by Monday afternoon and a snow chance for northern Kansas arriving Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: W 10-15. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: W/SW 5-10. Low: 36.

Sun: High: 74 Sunny to mostly sunny; a bit breezy.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 50 Increasing clouds; breezy.

Tue: High: 33 Low: 30 Cloudy; some drizzle. Breezy and much colder.

Wed: High: 31 Low: 14 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 18 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.