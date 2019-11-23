Andover Police investigate overnight shooting

Police in Andover are investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old Wichita man dead.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the 2400 block of North Sandstone. An officer drove up to a man lying in the middle of the road and a female friend standing by him.

The officer was told by the friend that the man had just shot himself. The man was taken to a Wichita hospital where he underwent emergency surgery but later died from his injuries.

Andover Police say at this time it is believed the victim suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound but the case does still remain under investigation.

If you or someone you know is dealing with thoughts of self-harm, help is available 24-hours a day through the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255, COMCARE's 24-hour crisis hotline: 316-660-7500 or the Crisis Text Line at 741741